Best Buy is offering a sweet deal on the Google Home right now. You can get two Google Homes (the original full-size model) for the price of one. That’s $129 for two Google Homes. This is an awesome deal for spreading Google throughout your house or picking up a free gift for someone on your holiday list.

If the full-size model isn’t your thing, the Google Home Mini is still just $29 at Best Buy (and pretty much everywhere). It will remain at that price for the rest of 2017. For $129 you can get two full-size Google Homes or four Minis and still have some change left. Pretty awesome deals all around. Hit the Best Buy link below to snag this doorbuster deal before it ends.