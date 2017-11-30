Back in September, Sony confirmed that a new design language for its Xperia lineup of devices was in the works, and now we have an idea of what specs may be found under the hood. The design language change is likely to be one that features a bezel-less design and moves away from the cookie-cutter design that Sony has released for the last few years.

While we don’t have an exact idea of what this device will look like, it seems that the specs for the device have leaked. The phone will feature a model number of “H8541” and will come with a 5.7-inch 4K HDR Display, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 keeping things protected. Powering the H8541 will be the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of onboard storage.

Other specs include a rather large 3,420mAh battery which comes with Sony’s Qnovo Adaptive Charging, as well as Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. Finally, the H8541 will come equipped with Android 8.0 Oreo, likely with some of Sony’s overlay placed on top of stock Android. It’s also possible that we’re going to be seeing a water-proof rating of either IP65 or IP68, but this also may be an indication of two different variants of the same device.

At first glance, the inclusion of the Snapdragon 835 SoC may leave you scratching your head a bit, but we saw something similar when specs were leaked ahead of the LG G6 launch. This new Sony device is expected to make its debut at Mobile World Congress 2018, and it’s unlikely that Snapdragon 845 will be readily available for everyone. Instead, this will leave OEM’s looking for the flagship SoC from the year prior, which happens to be the Snapdragon 835.

By opting for the SD835, this will make it so that Sony won’t have to alter its release schedule for this new device and will still be able to make a grand showcase at MWC. Nonetheless, these are still pretty ‘run of the mill’ specs, and not something that you would really see in the conversation for a game-changer.

We’ll just have to wait until MWC 2018 to see what Sony has been working on and if this new device actually features an all-new design from Sony.