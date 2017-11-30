Nov 30th, 2017

Google has slowly been improving its suite of Google Home devices this year by adding the ability to recognize multiple users, but if you want to perform multiple actions it’s been a pain to say them one at a time while you wait for the Home to respond. That appears to be a thing of the past now, as you can chain commands and Google Home will execute them.

For example, I can say “Hey Google, set the Tall Light to steel blue and give me the weather report” to have my light change colors, followed by a quick update on the weather outside. There are still a few quirks though, since Assistant will affirm actions after giving you the second request, so the response is kinda garbled. Assistant replied with my local weather report, but then added afterward, “Sure, changing the Tall Light to steel blue.” after the action had already been performed and the weather report recited.

Some other examples include setting a timer and then opening a workout video on YouTube on your TV, or setting a reminder for tomorrow while asking for the news. It’s definitely a step in the right direction and it makes interacting with Google Assistant a bit more fluid than Alexa.
