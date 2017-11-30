Cricket is doing something pretty cool this year. Instead of dropping prices on hardware, Cricket is offering deals on their data plans. They’re launching a deal that will get you four lines of unlimited data, calling, and texting for just $100 per month.

The deal will start tomorrow (December 1st). The plan included in this deal is the Cricket Unlimited 2 plan, which normally costs $55 per month for one line. The catch in this deal is the plan itself, which has some serious limits.

The Unlimited 2 plan throttles download speed to 3Mbps. All the time. If you manage to use over 22GB of data, it gets throttled even slower. Video streams are limited to 480p when streaming while mobile. So you’re saving a lot of money for four lines, but it might not be worth it if you value a speedy connection.