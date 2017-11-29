Nov 29th, 2017

Samsung has rolled out its third Android 8.0 Oreo beta for Galaxy S8 users in the United States. It comes just one week after the updated was released to users in the U.K., and it includes a long list of bug fixes.

If you’ve already been running Oreo on your Galaxy S8, you won’t notice any obvious changes in Samsung’s third release. Samsung has focused on fixing problems and improving stability, rather than adding any new features. That’s good news if you’ve been running into issues.

If you’re new to Oreo on the Galaxy S8, you can look forward to enhancements to the video player, always-on display, Samsung DeX, notifications, and lots more. Samsung has also added new edge lighting effects, better app shortcuts, and an improved keyboard.

It’s thought many of the fixes are for handsets powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chip, rather than those with Samsung’s own Exynos processor. If you’re already enrolled in the Galaxy S8 Beta Program, you can download it over-the-air right now.
