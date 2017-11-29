Nov 29th, 2017

Snapchat hasn’t been in the best place as of late, as its parent company is suffering from financial losses, which stem from lost users to Instagram Stories, as well as whatever is going on with Snapchat Spectacles. Today, Snap Inc. has announced that a newly redesigned application is on its way which will give you more focus on your friends.

With the current version of the Snapchat application, the left of the main camera provides you with all of your private Snap conversations, while swiping to the right not only is the home for your friends Snapchat Stories, but also for any brand stories that are available. With this new update, your friends Snapchat Stories will be moved to the same left panel as your private conversations, leaving the right panel free for advertisers to have a field day with trying to give you stories that you may or may not care about.

The new Snapchat separates the social from the media. This means that the Chats and Stories from your friends are on the left side of Snapchat, and the Stories from publishers, creators, and the community are on the right.

The new “Discover” page will also include the ability to subscribe (or unsubscribe) from the brands and companies that you don’t care about. These new changes should help create a less-confusing interface for users, while also bringing better performance for those of us who are sick and tired of a subpar Android application.

Unfortunately, there’s no mention as to when the update will begin rolling out, but we are expecting to see the rollout in the coming days/weeks. Be sure to let us know what you think about this update in the comments below.
local_offer    Snapchat  

stars Further Reading

Snapchat to open dedicated Spectacles store

Snapchat's planning a big redesign to attract users

Snapchat's Multi-Snap now works on Android

Snap Inc. sitting on thousands of pairs of unsold Spectacles

Snapchat rolls out new Context Cards feature

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

3

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

4

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

6

more_vertBlack Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals
closeDon’t miss these killer deals on Bluetooth speakers for Black Friday

Don’t miss these great Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers if you’re looking to deck out your home.

7

more_vertYou can find great deals on Huawei products at Amazon right now
closeDeal: Huawei Watch 2 for $180, Band 2 Pro for $50, Mate 9 bundle for $399, and more

You can find a handful of great deals on Huawei products at Amazon right now. The manufacturer is the subject of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the day, so hurry on over before it’s too late.

8

more_vertNew BlackBerry device shows up on Geekbench
closeThe BlackBerry KeyOne successor may have shown up on Geekbench

An unknown BlackBerry device has passed through Geekbench, revealing the device to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB of RAM.

9

more_vertGoogle has fixed the Pixel 2 locked bootloader issue
closeGoogle has fixed issue of locked bootloaders on Pixel 2 devices

Google has issued a fix for those affected by a locked bootloader on the Pixel 2. You’ll have to factory reset your phone to get the bootloader to unlocked state, however.

10

more_vertSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Star Wars Edition coming soon?
closeWould you buy a Star Wars edition Samsung Galaxy Note 8?

A new promotional image spotted at an event in China has some people speculating that Samsung might be primed to release a Star Wars edition Galaxy Note 8 in China.