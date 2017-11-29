Snapchat hasn’t been in the best place as of late, as its parent company is suffering from financial losses, which stem from lost users to Instagram Stories, as well as whatever is going on with Snapchat Spectacles. Today, Snap Inc. has announced that a newly redesigned application is on its way which will give you more focus on your friends.

With the current version of the Snapchat application, the left of the main camera provides you with all of your private Snap conversations, while swiping to the right not only is the home for your friends Snapchat Stories, but also for any brand stories that are available. With this new update, your friends Snapchat Stories will be moved to the same left panel as your private conversations, leaving the right panel free for advertisers to have a field day with trying to give you stories that you may or may not care about.

The new Snapchat separates the social from the media. This means that the Chats and Stories from your friends are on the left side of Snapchat, and the Stories from publishers, creators, and the community are on the right.

The new “Discover” page will also include the ability to subscribe (or unsubscribe) from the brands and companies that you don’t care about. These new changes should help create a less-confusing interface for users, while also bringing better performance for those of us who are sick and tired of a subpar Android application.

Unfortunately, there’s no mention as to when the update will begin rolling out, but we are expecting to see the rollout in the coming days/weeks. Be sure to let us know what you think about this update in the comments below.