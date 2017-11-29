Bixby was one of Samsung’s biggest projects in 2017. It’s so important that they added physical Bixby buttons to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 . Bixby isn’t nearly as good as Google Assistant, but it’s clear that Samsung is serious about it. They just acquired a South Korean startup to help boost Bixby’s intelligence.

The startup is called “Fluently” and it specializes in text-based conversational artificial intelligence. The Fluently app has been around since 2015 and works with other services, such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. The app performs a similar function as Google Assistant. It will recommend responses based on received messages.

The Fluently app has already been removed from the Play Store. We don’t know how much Samsung paid for it or when we’ll see the features in Bixby. What do you think of Bixby now that it’s been out for a while? Do you use it?

[via SamMobile]