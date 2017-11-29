Nov 29th, 2017

A lot of apps are released in the span of one month. It can be near impossible to keep track of them all. In order to help you find only the best apps that have been released in the last month, we have assembled this list. Below you will find the best apps from the last month. Check it out and see what apps you missed!

New Android Apps

Amazon Key

Amazon Key is a new service that allows delivery drivers to unlock your door and put Amazon packages inside your house. Amazon Key works with a smart door lock and a security camera. The app allows you to monitor all of these things and makes sure deliveries are made.

Cerberus Personal Safety

This is a new app from Cerberus that focuses on personal safety. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation, you can use this app to quickly share your location with loved ones and contact people with one tap. They can track you by easily clicking the link that gets automatically sent.

Clarity Money

Clarity Money uses data science and machine learning to analyze your finances and help you make decisions that will improve your money situation. It can help you cancel unwanted subscriptions and set up a saving plan to help you put some money aside.

Files Go

Files Go is a file manager app from Google. Besides being a place to access your files, it also helps you clean up space by getting rid of the rarely used app and duplicate media. You can easily share your files offline and the whole up is under 6MB.

Finice

Finice helps you track all of your finances in one place. Whenever you make a purchase, simply add the expense to the app. This allows you to choose a category every time you make a purchase, instead of relying on automation that can make things messy.

Focus Go

There are a lot of bloated gallery apps out there that require too many permissions. Focus Go is a dead simple, barebones gallery apps. The app is only 1.4Mb in size. It has all the basic features of a gallery and none of the extra gimmicks.

Granular Immersive Mode

Immersive Mode is what happens when apps go full screen and hide the status and navigation bars. This app allows you to choose exactly which apps you want to use immersive mode. You can choose to hide the status bar, nav bar, or both.

Library

Library is like a virtual bookshelf for all of your books. You can scan the barcode to automatically add your book with all the information. It’s a lot like Goodreads, but without the social network features. Just a simple place for all your books.

LOOrank

A good, clean restroom can be hard to find sometimes. You’re stuck in the middle of a city and you don’t know where to go. LOOrank is an app that allows people to rate public restrooms. You can open the app and find the best toilet in town.

Open Garden

Open Garden allows you to share your internet connection with other people in exchange for “OG Coins.” You can then use those coins to access the internet from others. It’s like a network of hotspots that you can use and share with others.

PS4 Second Screen

This app allows you to use your phone as a second screen with your PS4. Use your phone to get in-game information, enter text on the screen, and control the PS4. It’s a must-have for PS4 owners.

PUFnPOW Food

PUFnPOW is an app for people that have trouble picking a meal to eat for dinner. First, you select a type of meal, such as dinner or dessert. The app narrows down your options through a process of elimination.

RetroBrowser

Let’s browse the web like it’s 2005! No, literally. RetroBrowser is a web browser that allows you to pick a year and then browse the web as it would look in that time. Just browse the web like you would with any other browser and marvel at how far we’ve come.

Squarespace Analytics

If you have a website with Squarespace, you need to monitor it closely. This analytics app makes it easy for your to check your website’s numbers from your phone. See your revenue, page views, orders, traffic sources, and much more. Right from the app.

Trickl

Trickl is an open source torrent client. It has features like the ability to Chromecast torrents directly to your TV, download individual files from a torrent, stream torrents, magnet link support, and share stream to network devices.

Unroll.Me

Unroll.Me is a service that aims to declutter your inbox by collecting everything and putting it into easier to digest bundles. It also helps you unsubscribe from unwanted emails and spam. Unroll.Me has been caught selling data in the past, so keep that in mind.

Viewster

Viewster is a service full of free TV shows and movies. You don’t have to sign up for an account or anything. Just open the app and start watching for free. The catelog isn’t the same as Netflix or Hulu, but it’s all free.

Wall Bucket

Wall Bucket features over 50,000 wallpapers to fit your device’s resolution. New wallpapers are added every day. You can set wallpapers without even downloading them first. All the wallpapers have been categorized to make them easy to find.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a traditional TV service with live channels, but also the power of YouTube. For $35 a month you get broadcast channels, ESPN channels, AMC, FX, SyFy, MSNBC, and many other channels. The app brings the service to your phone.

Weekly App Roundups

Best of the Best

The Google Play Store has hundreds of thousands of apps to choose from. This list only scratches the surface.
Further Reading

android Best of Phandroid

