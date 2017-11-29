Nov 29th, 2017

Amazon has brought its Silk Browser to Fire TV devices, making it easier for users to surf the web on the big screen. It features voice search, parental controls, and more — but it cannot be used to download images or other files, Amazon says.

The Silk Browser will already be familiar to anyone who’s ever used a Fire tablet. It’s Amazon’s own web browser, and though most would agree it’s not as fancy as Chrome, it certainly does its job. And now that it’s available on Fire TV, browsing the web in your living room couldn’t be simpler.

Bing.com is set as the default search engine, and it appears when you use Silk for the first time. Once you close Silk, the last page you visited will automatically appear the next time you reopen it. Other features include voice and text search, history, and parental controls.

Amazon has also included settings and advanced settings menus, which let you adjust things like scrolling speed, text size, and tracking. You can also switch the default search engine, enable Safe Browsing, and use the Amazon Cloud to sync bookmarks and preferences from other Fire devices.

One thing you cannot do in Silk is download images and other content. This is likely to prevent users from more easily gaining access to apps that aren’t available in Amazon’s own Appstore.

You can use Silk now on the first- and second-generation Fire TV, and second-generation Fire TV Stick, and the Fire TV Edition TV.
local_offer    Amazon   Amazon Fire TV   Amazon Fire TV Stick   Silk Browser  

stars Further Reading

Snag a new QuickCharge 3.0 car charger for under $10

Save $100 on a Samsung tablet at Amazon

Get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99

YouTube support comes back to Amazon Echo Show

Product (RED) Amazon Echo Debuted

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

3

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

4

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

6

more_vertNova Launcher brings Pixel 2 dock with latest update
closeThe latest stable update for Nova Launcher brings adaptive icons and more

Version 5.5 of Nova Launcher is now rolling out to users everywhere and brings a slew of new features and more. These include adaptive icons and the Pixel 2 dock.

7

more_vertOreo beta comes to select Moto Z owners
closeMotorola begins testing Android Oreo for the Moto Z lineup

Motorola has started rolling out the beta for Android Oreo to select owners of the Moto Z and Moto Z2 Force in Brazil.

8

more_vertBlack Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals
closeDon’t miss these killer deals on Bluetooth speakers for Black Friday

Don’t miss these great Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers if you’re looking to deck out your home.

9

more_vertYou can find great deals on Huawei products at Amazon right now
closeDeal: Huawei Watch 2 for $180, Band 2 Pro for $50, Mate 9 bundle for $399, and more

You can find a handful of great deals on Huawei products at Amazon right now. The manufacturer is the subject of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the day, so hurry on over before it’s too late.

10

more_vertNew BlackBerry device shows up on Geekbench
closeThe BlackBerry KeyOne successor may have shown up on Geekbench

An unknown BlackBerry device has passed through Geekbench, revealing the device to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB of RAM.