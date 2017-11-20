Nov 20th, 2017

Honor typically waits until CES to announce flagship budget devices like the honor 5X (at least here in the US). In a followup to last year’s Honor 6X, it seems we could be seeing its successor — the Honor 7X — unveiled a little bit sooner at an upcoming event on December 5th.

Honor, which operates as Huawei’s sub-brand, will be live streaming the event live from London. The Honor 7X is a more wallet-friend option to the Honor 9 announced earlier this year, and looks to do what X line does best — give customers a premium flagship device with the bells and whistles they care about most.

Honor already confirmed a handful of specs, mentioning a 5.9-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, Kirin 659 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,340mAh battery. While that sounds like a heck of a lot of money for a phone that barely crosses the $200 mark, keep in mind that some corners are cut to keep that price tag low. For instance, the Honor 7X wont feature USB-C, waterproofing, NFC, wireless charging, or Android 8.0 Oreo (although Honor does promise an update is coming in 2018).

There’s no pricing or release date yet for the Honor 7X, but we imagine all will be revealed at Honor’s event on Dec 5th, so stay tuned.

via Honor
