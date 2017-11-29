Nov 29th, 2017

We’re starting to see more and more rumors and leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S9, and the latest comes regarding the software for the upcoming device. According to a report by Galaxy Club, Samsung has started testing Android 8.0 Oreo on the Galaxy S9, but unfortunately, it seems that there’s no definitive proof like a leaked set of benchmark results.

The other disappointing problem with this latest leak is that we aren’t sure of the specs that the Galaxy S9 will be equipped with, but we can expect to see a similar device to that of its predecessor. Finally, it seems that Samsung has not started testing Android 8.1 Oreo, but that doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering the fact that this is still in beta for Pixel devices.

As for other expectations for the Galaxy S9, we are hoping to see an embedded fingerprint scanner beneath the display, along with a dual-camera setup similar to that of the Galaxy Note 8. The unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will likely be at the helm with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and at least 64GB of expandable storage. It’s also likely that the Galaxy S9 comes with an improved Infinity Display, continuing the trend of bezel-less devices that has made its way to more and more devices.

Let us know what you think about this latest rumor in the comments below, and what you think the Galaxy S9 will feature.
