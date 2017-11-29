Nov 29th, 2017

Over the last few months, we have been hearing rumors and seeing leaks about the latest Xiaomi device with the Redmi branding, and it seems that the wait is finally almost over. Xiaomi has published the official invitation over at Weibo, revealing the launch date for both the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus as December 7th.

In the invitation, you can see the device being held up by different members of the band SNH48. In these images, you can see that the device comes equipped with a new 18:9 display, while the rear of the device comes equipped with a single camera sensor and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Other rumored specs for the device include one option powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC and 3GB of RAM, while the other is powered by the Snapdragon 630 SoC and 4GB of RAM. Storage for the former will come in either 16GB or 32GB and the latter will come with “only” 64GB, both of which are expected to include a microSD card slot.

Pricing for the Xiaomi Redmi 5 is expected to start at around $126, while the high-end will be priced around $162. We don’t know what to expect for pricing for the Redmi 5 Plus, other than that it will be priced north of $200.
