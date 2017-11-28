The much-rumored Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) have been spotted in another batch of leaked case renders, corroborating everything we’ve heard about the units to date, including that they’ll ship with an Infinity Display and a center-mounted rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

There doesn’t appear to be any noticeable cosmetic differences between the all-metal Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018), as outlined in the renders, other than that the latter features a marginally larger screen—and the same near-identical design reportedly extends beneath the surface.

The Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) are both expected to pack Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7885 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable internal storage (via microSD) and, of course, a dedicated Bixby button. Don’t panic, though: You’ll be able to disable it.

There’s a chance, however, that the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) will come with different monikers when they’re released; SamMobile believes that Samsung may be unifying its model names—and if that’s true, we could be looking at the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8 Plus (2018).