Nov 28th, 2017

More and more OEM’s are jumping on the recent trend of offering 2:1 displays and ASUS has just unveiled its latest offering and the first of its kind to do so. The ASUS ZenFone Max Plus sits squarely in the mid-range market but does come equipped with a 5.7-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Asus ZenFone Max Plus Specs

  • 5.7-inch FHD Display (2160 x 1080)
  • MediaTek 6750T SoC
  • 2GB/3GB RAM
  • 16GB/32GB Storage
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • 8MP/16MP Rear Cameras
  • 4,130mAh Battery
  • Android 7.0 Nougat w/ ZenUI 4.0

Powering the ZenFone Max Plus is the MediaTek 6750T chipset which has been coupled with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of storage. We also are seeing an 8MP selfie camera, to go along with the dual cameras on the rear.

Speaking of those cameras, there is a primary 16MP sensor, and a secondary 8MP sensor to help you get the best shots possible with this mid-range device. Since ASUS included a new 2:1 display, the company opted to move its fingerprint scanner to the rear, which has been placed in the center, offering the easiest access.

Finally, the ZenFone Max Plus comes equipped with a rather large 4,130mAh battery, but there is no true Quick Charge capability in tow, so you’ll have to rely on standard charging here. Nonetheless, the phone was just announced in Russia, but there was no pricing or global availability information shared at this time.

[Helpix.ru | GSM Arena]
local_offer    ASUS   ASUS ZenFone Max Plus  

stars Further Reading

ZenFone 4 lineup lands in North America

Rumor: Samsung and ASUS working on premium Chromebooks

Pre-order ASUS Chromebook Flip C101 for $299

ASUS ZenFone 4 Max hits the US

The ASUS ZenFone 4 lineup has been officially

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vertSave $100 on a Samsung tablet at Amazon
closeSave up to $100 off these Samsung tablets from Amazon

Looking for a good deal on a new tablet this Black Friday? Amazon has discounted several Samsung tablets by $100. Lots of different pricepoints covered.

3

more_vertFacebook Messenger adds 4K photo sharing
closeFacebook Messenger now lets you send photos in 4K resolution

It’s been a long time coming, but after dominating the messaging space, Facebook Messenger is finally giving users the ability to share photos in 4K resolution. It’s about damn time.

4

more_vertYou can now buy & sell smart home devices on Swappa
closeYou can now buy, sell, and trade smart home devices at Swappa

Swappa now has a new category for buying and selling smart home devices like the Google Home and the Amazon Echo. Check it out if you’re considering switching to either ecosystem.

5

more_vertGet 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99
closeGet three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 [DEAL]

Snag three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for only $0.99 if you’ve never tried the service before. Prime members keep the service for $7.99/mo, non-Prime for $9.99/mo.

6

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

7

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

8

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

10

more_vertNova Launcher brings Pixel 2 dock with latest update
closeThe latest stable update for Nova Launcher brings adaptive icons and more

Version 5.5 of Nova Launcher is now rolling out to users everywhere and brings a slew of new features and more. These include adaptive icons and the Pixel 2 dock.