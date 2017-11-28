More and more OEM’s are jumping on the recent trend of offering 2:1 displays and ASUS has just unveiled its latest offering and the first of its kind to do so. The ASUS ZenFone Max Plus sits squarely in the mid-range market but does come equipped with a 5.7-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Asus ZenFone Max Plus Specs

5.7-inch FHD Display (2160 x 1080)

MediaTek 6750T SoC

2GB/3GB RAM

16GB/32GB Storage

8MP Front Camera

8MP/16MP Rear Cameras

4,130mAh Battery

Android 7.0 Nougat w/ ZenUI 4.0

Powering the ZenFone Max Plus is the MediaTek 6750T chipset which has been coupled with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of storage. We also are seeing an 8MP selfie camera, to go along with the dual cameras on the rear.

Speaking of those cameras, there is a primary 16MP sensor, and a secondary 8MP sensor to help you get the best shots possible with this mid-range device. Since ASUS included a new 2:1 display, the company opted to move its fingerprint scanner to the rear, which has been placed in the center, offering the easiest access.

Finally, the ZenFone Max Plus comes equipped with a rather large 4,130mAh battery, but there is no true Quick Charge capability in tow, so you’ll have to rely on standard charging here. Nonetheless, the phone was just announced in Russia, but there was no pricing or global availability information shared at this time.

