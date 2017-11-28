If you have a Pixel or Pixel 2 smartphone, look out for Lens in Google Assistant today. Google has begun making the feature available more widely on its own Pixel handsets. However, your location and language settings will have an impact on when you get it.

Lens first started showing up in the Google Assistant last week, but it seems only a small number of devices were lucky enough to get it. Now the feature is rolling out to a significantly larger number of devices.

It is being reported that those with their system language set to English in the U.K., the U.K., Australia, Canada, India, and Singapore are seeing Lens first. You can find it by opening the Google Assistant and looking for the Lens button in the bottom-right corner.

Once you have Lens activated, you can tap on objects — products, signs, landmarks — within the viewfinder to fetch more information about them. It works just like Lens in Google Photos, which rolled out earlier, except you don’t need to snap a photo before you can use it.

Because this is a background rollout, there is no update you need to install. If you don’t see Lens already, it’s a case of waiting for Google to make it available on your device.