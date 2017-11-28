Over the last month or so, we’ve seen a few OEM’s begin updating their devices to Android Oreo, and the latest OEM to join the parade is LG. The company has started to rollout the Android Oreo update to the LG V30 and LG V30 Plus to owners in the company’s home country of South Korea.

This is only a rollout of the beta program, which was opened for registrations earlier this month, while also confirming the probability that the final version could be released some time in December.LG did state that it would be taking as much feedback as possible from users, ahead of rolling out the official software update to everyone in December.

The update not only brings the usual goodies found with the update to Oreo, but also includes the November Android security update. Some of the best features of Oreo coming to devices include the password autofill API which makes it possible to quickly enter your password without needing to switch to another app like 1Password or LastPass.

However, considering the fact that this is just part of the beta program, it’s likely that there are some bugs that still need to be squashed before the official build rolls out across the world. Since this beta program is just starting to roll out today, it’s more than likely that we’ll see Oreo officially rolled out closer to the end of December, so that puts us at about another month or so before that happens.