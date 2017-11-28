Nov 28th, 2017

Over the last month or so, we’ve seen a few OEM’s begin updating their devices to Android Oreo, and the latest OEM to join the parade is LG. The company has started to rollout the Android Oreo update to the LG V30 and LG V30 Plus to owners in the company’s home country of South Korea.

This is only a rollout of the beta program, which was opened for registrations earlier this month, while also confirming the probability that the final version could be released some time in December.LG did state that it would be taking as much feedback as possible from users, ahead of rolling out the official software update to everyone in December.

The update not only brings the usual goodies found with the update to Oreo, but also includes the November Android security update. Some of the best features of Oreo coming to devices include the password autofill API which makes it possible to quickly enter your password without needing to switch to another app like 1Password or LastPass.

However, considering the fact that this is just part of the beta program, it’s likely that there are some bugs that still need to be squashed before the official build rolls out across the world. Since this beta program is just starting to roll out today, it’s more than likely that we’ll see Oreo officially rolled out closer to the end of December, so that puts us at about another month or so before that happens.
local_offer    Android 8.0 Oreo   Android Oreo   LG   LG V30   LG V30 Plus  

stars Further Reading

Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2 is rolling out!

Android Oreo comes to the OnePlus 5

Oreo hits HTC U11 in U.S.

Oreo beta comes to select Moto Z owners

Cricket Black Friday deals offer free & cheap phones

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vertSave $100 on a Samsung tablet at Amazon
closeSave up to $100 off these Samsung tablets from Amazon

Looking for a good deal on a new tablet this Black Friday? Amazon has discounted several Samsung tablets by $100. Lots of different pricepoints covered.

3

more_vertFacebook Messenger adds 4K photo sharing
closeFacebook Messenger now lets you send photos in 4K resolution

It’s been a long time coming, but after dominating the messaging space, Facebook Messenger is finally giving users the ability to share photos in 4K resolution. It’s about damn time.

4

more_vertYou can now buy & sell smart home devices on Swappa
closeYou can now buy, sell, and trade smart home devices at Swappa

Swappa now has a new category for buying and selling smart home devices like the Google Home and the Amazon Echo. Check it out if you’re considering switching to either ecosystem.

5

more_vertGet 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99
closeGet three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 [DEAL]

Snag three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for only $0.99 if you’ve never tried the service before. Prime members keep the service for $7.99/mo, non-Prime for $9.99/mo.

6

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

7

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

8

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

10

more_vertNova Launcher brings Pixel 2 dock with latest update
closeThe latest stable update for Nova Launcher brings adaptive icons and more

Version 5.5 of Nova Launcher is now rolling out to users everywhere and brings a slew of new features and more. These include adaptive icons and the Pixel 2 dock.