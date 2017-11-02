While the rest of us are feverishly awaiting the Oreo beta to hit our Galaxy S8 devices, owners of the LG V30 can rejoice. LG has confirmed that Android Oreo will officially be coming to the V30 sometime in December, after a brief testing period of Oreo in South Korea.

Starting today, those in South Korea can enjoy the fruits of Android Oreo via a beta program, however, that beta won’t be available to anyone outside of LG’s home country. LG did state that it would be taking as much feedback as possible from users, ahead of rolling out the official software update to everyone in December.

As for those who live in South Korea and want to join in on the fun, you’ll need to head over to LG’s Quick Help application. Then, you’ll be able to join the beta after tapping the “LG OS Preview banner”. From there, you’ll receive a software update within the month and will be able to update to the Oreo beta.

This is great news for those who just picked up the LG V30 and are ready to see what Android Oreo has to offer, plus, it’s great to see LG not leaving anyone in the dark as to when Oreo is coming. We’re just hoping that other OEM’s can follow suit and start providing updates to the latest version of Android in a timely manner.

[Engadget | LG]