Nov 2nd, 2017

While the rest of us are feverishly awaiting the Oreo beta to hit our Galaxy S8 devices, owners of the LG V30 can rejoice. LG has confirmed that Android Oreo will officially be coming to the V30 sometime in December, after a brief testing period of Oreo in South Korea.

Starting today, those in South Korea can enjoy the fruits of Android Oreo via a beta program, however, that beta won’t be available to anyone outside of LG’s home country. LG did state that it would be taking as much feedback as possible from users, ahead of rolling out the official software update to everyone in December.

As for those who live in South Korea and want to join in on the fun, you’ll need to head over to LG’s Quick Help application. Then, you’ll be able to join the beta after tapping the “LG OS Preview banner”. From there, you’ll receive a software update within the month and will be able to update to the Oreo beta.

This is great news for those who just picked up the LG V30 and are ready to see what Android Oreo has to offer, plus, it’s great to see LG not leaving anyone in the dark as to when Oreo is coming. We’re just hoping that other OEM’s can follow suit and start providing updates to the latest version of Android in a timely manner.

[Engadget | LG]
local_offer    Android 8.0 Oreo   Android Oreo   LG   LG V30  

stars Further Reading

Oreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program

Samsung's Oreo Beta Program could launch tomorrow

Oreo is coming to the LG G6

Samsung mocks Pixel 2 XL display troubles with new ad

LG's mobile division loses $330 million in Q3 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

3

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.

9

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

10

more_vertHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]
closeHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]

In today’s world, there’s still a lot of controversy between Android and iOS users, thanks to a seemingly never-ending war in the mobile space. Although Android has overtaken Apple in many facets, there’s just something about Apple that continues to drive owners to iOS in droves. I, for one, am one of those folks who actually …