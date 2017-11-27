Typically, phones branded for use with a specific site haven’t done extremely well. We all remember Facebook’s attempts to debut a Facebook Phone and the Amazon Fire Phone failed so spectacularly that Amazon gave up on the idea altogether. However, it looks like Google may be internally discussing a YouTube Edition phone designed for those who watch a lot of videos.

According to a survey sent to some people, Google appears to be considering several different features. One is called YouTube Twist and instantly shows you a grid of YouTube videos you might want to watch when you rotate the handset into landscape orientation. Another feature called YouCapture is a dedicated hardware button on the side to allow you to instantly begin capturing video and accessing YouTube.

Specs were glossed over in the survey and appear to showcase a mid-range device that would likely be part of the Android One program if it were ever released. It would feature a 6.01-inch 18:9 LCD display, 2.2 GHz processor, 3,700mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and dual rear cameras with HD video recording. Pricing for the phone was suggested around $360 USD to $400 USD depending on the storage configuration.

It’s worth noting that these questions appearing on a survey doesn’t mean that a YouTube Edition phone is on the horizon, but it’s interesting to note that Google seems to be testing the waters in whether or not heavy YouTube users would find these features on a phone worth getting.