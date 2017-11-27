If you love Android collectibles, then chances are that you’ve head of Andrew Bell or Dead Zebra. Last month, we saw an Android collectible for beer lovers in celebration of Oktoberfest. This month, we’re getting into the Holiday spirit with a gingerbread-themed collectible by the name of “Ginger Gene”.

The Ginger Gene collectible has a gingerbread texture, and measures in at 3-inches tall. Plus, there is a cute ribbon tie to go along with the mischievous smile. The price of this collectible is the same as the others, priced at just $12.00, but you can add a display case for just $3 more, which is good for those who like to keep their collectibles protected.

Bell states that the collectible will begin shipping on December 1st, and will continue to ship through the next week. From there, you may be missing out on one of the better Android collectibles of the year. If you want to get one for yourself, you can hit the button below to snag one, and be sure to let us know if you’ve decided to do so!