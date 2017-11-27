Battery technology is one area that has lagged behind the rapid growth of smartphones. Batteries are better than they were 10 years ago, but we’re still charging our devices every night. There’s a lot of room for improvement. Samsung, being one of the biggest phone makers, is working on this problem. They have a new technology that should improve things a little.

Samsung’s research and development division has successfull synthesized a “graphene ball” that can be used in lithium-ion batteries. It makes the batteries last longer and charge must faster. Current batteries take around an hour to fully charge, but graphene ball batteries would charge in just 12 minutes. That’s pretty amazing.

Battery technology is a huge area of focus in many industries right now. Everything from electric cars to the phone in your pocket relies on a healthy battery. We hope Samsung and other companies can improve the situation.

[via ZDnet]