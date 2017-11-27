Amazon has slashed $100 off the BlackBerry KEYone for Cyber Monday, reducing its price tag to $449.99 unlocked. The discount is available in both the GSM and CDMA versions of the device — both of which are available with speedy Prime shipping.

If you’re a lover of physical keyboards, the KEYone is the best smartphone you can buy right now. It boasts an excellent Snapdragon 625 processor and 3GB of RAM, a large 3,505mAh battery, a crisp 4.5-inch Gorilla Glass 4 display, and an impressive 12-megapixel rear-facing camera.

It also ships with BlackBerry’s strong security software pre-installed, alongside features like BBM and the BlackBerry Hub. You’ll get Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, but BlackBerry has promised that Android 8.0 Oreo is coming.

The KEYone is normally priced at $549.99 when you buy it unlocked. You have until 12:59 p.m. ET to get yours for $100 less on Amazon.