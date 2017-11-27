Nov 27th, 2017

Android 8.0 Oreo is now rolling out to HTC U11 handsets in the U.S. Users with unlocked units will be blessed with the update first, followed by those with carrier devices.

Mo Versi, HTC Vice President of Product Management, confirmed the rollout on Twitter over Thanksgiving. It starts today for those who bought their U11 outright, and HTC is working with carriers to get the release out to everyone else “as quickly as possible.”

Oreo for the U11 first started its roll-out a couple of weeks ago, beginning in HTC’s home country of Taiwan. The release brings all the Android 8.0 goodness you would expect, including more emoji, picture-in-picture, revamped quick settings, and lots more.

Versi also confirmed on Twitter that the HTC 10, U Ultra, and U11 Life will be getting Oreo updates. There is no release date for these yet, but he vows to let us know more “when we’re close.”
