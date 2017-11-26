Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Beat Street

Beat Street is a side-scrolling beat ’em game that looks like a lot of the arcade games from the 90s. Evil gang members are terrorizing the streets. It’s your job to fend them off and become the hero of Toko City. The one-touch controls are easy to use and fun.

DOWNLOAD: Beat Street Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 5,000 – 10,000

2. Shnips

Shnips is a simple and addictive game where you try to flick a chip so that it passes in-between the other two. You’re only allowed to use 2 of the chips at a time, which can make the task more difficult. You can bounce the chips off the walls to help.

DOWNLOAD: Shnips Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.3/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

3. Tower Fortress

This is a platformer game that goes up. You are put inside of a mysterious tower full of obstacles and enemies. The levels are randomized so every time you play it’s a little bit different. The key is to evolve your abilities so you can get further up the tower.

DOWNLOAD: Tower Fortress Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

4. Falling Ballz

The goal of this game is to break the numbered circles and shapes with your balls. Each shape has a number that means how many times it needs to be hit before it disappears. You can’t let any shapes get past you or the game is over.

DOWNLOAD: Falling Ballz Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.4/5

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

5. Infinity Loop: ENERGY

This puzzle is a connection game that will challenge your brain and encourage your creativity by having you completing lighting circuits of bulbs, wires and lightning bolts. All you have to do is tap the wires to rotate them and connect the circuits.

DOWNLOAD: Infinity ENERGY Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.9/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

