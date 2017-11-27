The iPhone X has basically wrapped up major phone launches for 2017. There are still devices like the OnePlus 5T trickling in, but we won’t see any new major releases until next year. However, that could be earlier than usual if recent rumors are true.

The rumors claim that Samsung will move up the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to January. That would be three months earlier than the typical release schedule they’ve had for a while. It’s possible we could see it at CES, but Samsung usually likes to throw their own events. The Galaxy S9 is expected to have largely the same design, but the fingerprint scanner will be rearranged.

Not to be outdone by their rival, LG is also rumored to release its next flagship phone in January. LG typically releases their flagship G phone a month before the Galaxy S, but with Samsung moving things up a couple of months, LG may do the same for the LG G7. We don’t know a whole lot about these phones, but if January is the true release month, we should see leaks coming soon.

[via Business Korea]