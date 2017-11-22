Samsung is no stranger to partnering with Disney when it comes to debuting new phones. We saw a Samsung Galaxy S6 Iron Man Edition that looked pretty dope and earlier this year China got their very own Pirates of the Caribbean themed Galaxy S8. Now it looks like Samsung could be back at it with a Star Wars Galaxy Note 8 special edition, likely only for China.

The above image was taken at an event in China where Samsung was showcasing Bixby to the audience and teased a new artificial intelligence-based user interface, possibly on the Galaxy S9. The inclusion of BB-8 from Star Wars: The Force Awakens may have been a coincidence, but Star Wars: The Last Jedi is arriving in theaters next month so it’s a prime opportunity for cross-promotion.

Would you be interested in a Star Wars-themed Galaxy Note 8?