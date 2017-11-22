Well, it looks like the OnePlus 5T could be a bona fide hit for the smartphone startup. And for good reason, it’s easily one of the most attractive, high-powered, and reasonably priced Android phones to launch this year.

After fans lined up to be some of the first to buy the new device (which is a followup to the OnePlus 5 that only launched 5 months ago), OnePlus tweeted out that they’ve already hit “record-breaking” launch day sales in just 6 hours since the phone became available for purchase. That means the OnePlus5T has become OnePlus’ fastest selling smartphone to date. Not bad.

Of course, OnePlus isn’t releasing exact sales numbers, but a personal best is still great news for the company. With a gorgeous, 6-inch 18:9 display, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and lightning quick fingerprint reader on the back, OnePlus 5T could be the perfect smartphone for you.

If you’re keen on picking one up, you can use this referral code — linked below — to get $20 any accessory of your choosing when you buy the OnePlus 5T. As a happy owner of the OnePlus 5, I don’t think you’ll regret it.

via Twitter