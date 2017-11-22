Although BlackBerry hasn’t really been stealing any of the headlines despite moving to Android, the company is still working on new products. These devices are mainly geared at the mid-range market, and a successor to the BlackBerry KeyOne may have just passed through GeekBench.

The device carries a codename of “QUALCOMM BBF100-1”, which falls in line with that of the BlackBerry Motion and the BlackBerry KeyOne. As for the specs, the Geekbench results revealed the device to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 chipset, along with 6GB of RAM.

Unfortunately, the results failed to share any more information surrounding the device, so we’ll just have to wait for some type of official announcement. We are, however, expecting the next BlackBerry KeyOne device to also include a keyboard, much like its predecessor.

Considering the fact that the BlackBerry KeyOne was released in February of 2017, we should not be too far away from an announcement surrounding this unknown device.