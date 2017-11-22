We’re just a day away from Thanksgiving, and this means the official start of the 2017 Holiday season. Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days for brick-and-mortar locations, while Cyber Monday takes the web by storm.
Google is getting in on the fun by offering an array of discounts through the Play Store, and has detailed what’s available for sale, along with some other deals. Here’s a list of everything being discounted by Google for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Premium Games
- Farming Simulator 16 –
$2.99$0.99
- Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition –
$4.99$0.99
- Day R Premium –
$4.99$0.99
- Another World –
$3.99$0.99
- Mystery of Fortune 2 –
$0.99$0.49
- Trivia Crack –
$2.99$0.99
- Monument Valley –
$3.99$1.29
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition –
$4.99$0.99
- League of Stickman 2017 – Ninja –
$0.99$0.50
- Mini Metro –
$4.99$0.99
- Chameleon Run –
$1.99$0.99
- Ticket to Ride –
$6.99$1.99
- Bloons Supermonkey 2 –
$2.99$0.99
- FRAMED –
$2.99$0.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies –
$6.99$2.99
- Geometry Wars –
$9.99$3.99
- Layton’s Mystery Journey –
$15.99$6.99
- Dice with Buddies –
$2.99$0.99
- LEGO Jurassic World –
$4.99$0.99
Recent Movie Releases Under $10
We won’t post the entire list here, but suffice it to say, there are a lot of great movies available for under $10 now.
- Wonder Woman (2017) – $9.99
- Baby Driver – $8.99
- Transformers: The Last Knight – $9.99
- The House – $7.99
- Girls Trip – $9.99
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – $9.99
- Going in Style (2017) – $9.99
- All Eyez on Me – $9.99
- Saban’s Power Rangers – $9.99
- Logan – $9.99
Great Books Under $5
- The Wolf of Wall Street – $2.99
- Rainbow Six – $1.99
- Silver Lining – $3.99
- Riders on the Storm: My Life with Jim – $1.99
- Dreaming the Beatles – $2.99
- Under the Lights – $2.99
- Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist – $1.99
TV Under $20
- Dexter: Season 1 – $9.99
- Ballers: Season 1 – $9.99
- Silicon Valley: Season 1 – $9.99
- The Walking Dead: Season 1 – $4.99
- Power: Season 1 – $4.99
What are your favorites?
These are just some of the deals being offered on the Play Store. If you want to check out the full list of deals, hit the button below and snag them before they’re gone! Be sure to let us know what you decide to pick up for your devices.