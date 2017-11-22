Version 5.5 of Nova Launcher is now rolling out to users everywhere and brings a slew of new features and more. The two biggest features being added to the stable version of Nova are adaptive icons and the ability to use the Google search bar in the dock, similar to Pixel 2 devices.

READ MORE: 10 Best Android launchers

The first big change comes in the form of adaptive icons, a feature that is being pushed by Google in Android Oreo. This essentially allows you to change the basic design of your icons, and then Nova will apply the correct icon shape to all of the possible applications on your device.

The second change is one that is a bit less surprising, as you can now add the Google Search widget to your dock, just like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL . Of course, thanks to the versatility of Nova, you can even place the widget above the icons, if you don’t like the idea of having the search bar at the bottom of the page.

Here’s the full changelog for version 5.5 of Nova Launcher:

Adaptive icons for Android 5.0+

Intelligently reshape legacy icons to adaptive

Android 8.1 style popup menu (Look Feel – Popup menu – Block)

Searchbar in dock

Replace searchbar in dock with any widget (Long-press –

Replace)

Optimizations and bug fixes

If you want to download Nova for yourself, hit the button below and let us know what your favorite features are.