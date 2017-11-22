Nov 22nd, 2017

Admittedly, I was a little bit more than upset when the OnePlus 5T was announced and there was no Android Oreo in tow. Luckily, other OEM’s are hard at work with the update to Oreo, and the latest comes from Motorola.

Some owners of the Moto Z and Moto Z2 Force in Brazil have received emails stating the ability to sign up for the Android Oreo beta program. This program is called the “Motorola Feedback Network” and offers the ability to sign up for the Oreo beta ahead of everyone else.

There’s no mention of when the official version of Oreo will be rolling out, but owners of the Moto Z lineup could receive the update “within 48 hours”. While this is only a beta program, it’s still great to see that Motorola and Lenovo are working on bringing the latest version of Android to folks everywhere.

Additionally, there is some speculation that Oreo could be launching for more users sometime in December. This is great news for Moto Z owners, but we’ll have to wait for an official word from Motorola/Lenovo before we get our hopes up.

Have you received a similar email? Let us know in the comments below.
