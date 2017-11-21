Meizu isn’t a company that you really hear much about here in the US, but the company is working building a larger user base in other parts of the world. After the Meizu Pro 7 Plus was unveiled with a unique secondary display, the next question was what would Meizu do next.

It seems we have our first evidence of what’s in the works thanks to a new leak from Weibo. The leaked images show off an unreleased Meizu device that features an 18:9 display, along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

While we don’t know of a possible name for the device, this is likely to be one of Meizu’s flagships that will be released in 2018. The company has already confirmed that a “FullView” device will be launched next year, and this is likely to be a part of that upcoming lineup.

There’s also a chance that this could be the upcoming Meizu MX7 which has been confirmed as launching in the Spring of 2018. However, we’ll just have to hang tight until we learn more about this possible device.