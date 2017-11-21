We’ve already seen the Black Friday deals on offer from MVNOs like Cricket and MetroPCS, but now it’s US Cellular’s turn to throw their hat in the ring. It’s a pretty juicy deal too, if you’re looking to upgrade your phone. Starting November 22 through November 27th, you can sign up for an unlimited data plan and trade-in an eligible device to receive a Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, Moto Z Force, or iPhone 8 for free.
If you don’t have a smartphone you want to trade-in to get the deal, they’re offering the same deal for an extra $10 a month with no trade-in. Devices that are eligible for the trade-in promotion include the iPhone 6 or higher, the Samsung Galaxy S6 or higher, and the LG G6, LG V20, and LG V30. All devices must be in working condition and undamaged in order to be eligible for the promotion.