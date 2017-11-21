We’ve already seen the Black Friday deals on offer from MVNOs like Cricket and MetroPCS, but now it’s US Cellular’s turn to throw their hat in the ring. It’s a pretty juicy deal too, if you’re looking to upgrade your phone. Starting November 22 through November 27th, you can sign up for an unlimited data plan and trade-in an eligible device to receive a Samsung Galaxy S8 , LG G6 , Moto Z Force, or iPhone 8 for free.

If you don’t have a smartphone you want to trade-in to get the deal, they’re offering the same deal for an extra $10 a month with no trade-in. Devices that are eligible for the trade-in promotion include the iPhone 6 or higher, the Samsung Galaxy S6 or higher, and the LG G6, LG V20 , and LG V30 . All devices must be in working condition and undamaged in order to be eligible for the promotion.