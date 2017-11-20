If you’re an NFL fan, you undoubtedly know about Verizon’s exclusive rights to stream NFL games on phones. It’s an awful deal for consumers. You could be paying for DirecTV Sunday Ticket, but unless you have Verizon, you can’t watch the game on your phone. Thankfully, it’s looking like that will change soon.

Verizon and the NFL are close to a new deal for streaming rights. Verizon would gain the ability to stream games on connected TVs and tablets, but lose exclusive rights to devices with screens 7-inches or smaller. This is a pretty big deal for NFL fans. As an AT&T customer, there have been a few times where I wanted to watch a game on my phone but couldn’t do it.

[via Bloomberg]