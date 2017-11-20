Nov 20th, 2017

If you’re an NFL fan, you undoubtedly know about Verizon’s exclusive rights to stream NFL games on phones. It’s an awful deal for consumers. You could be paying for DirecTV Sunday Ticket, but unless you have Verizon, you can’t watch the game on your phone. Thankfully, it’s looking like that will change soon.

Verizon and the NFL are close to a new deal for streaming rights. Verizon would gain the ability to stream games on connected TVs and tablets, but lose exclusive rights to devices with screens 7-inches or smaller. This is a pretty big deal for NFL fans. As an AT&T customer, there have been a few times where I wanted to watch a game on my phone but couldn’t do it.

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGermany bans sale of smartwatches aimed at kids
closeGermany bans smartwatches targeted towards kids over privacy concerns

German regulators are unhappy with how little regulations there are surrounding smartwatches for kids, so they’re banning sales and recommending parents get rid of the devices.

2

more_vertHonor V10 Specs Leaked
closeNew leaks confirm that the Honor V10 will have a 6-inch bezel-less display

Ahead of its official announcement on Nov. 28th, leaks for the Honor V10 have leaked which confirm the existence of a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

3

more_vertYouTube TV comes to Samsung smart TV's
closeSome Samsung smart TV’s now have access to the YouTube TV

Samsung Smart TV’s launched in either 2016 or 2017 now have access to the YouTube TV app, but you’ll need to sign up through the mobile app or website.

4

more_vertAllo adds moderation controls for group chats and more
closeGoogle Allo adds new moderation controls for group chats and Snapchat-like selfie cam

Google Allo is adding new moderation controls for group chats and a fun selfie camera to fire off quick GIFs or videos. It’s all part of the version 22 update.

5

more_vertWi-Fi Calling comes to the Sprint Galaxy Note 8
closeWi-Fi Calling comes to the Sprint Galaxy Note 8

A new update is rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on Sprint which brings Calling Plus. This is Sprint’s version of Wi-Fi Calling.

6

more_vertNew OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for the OnePlus 3T
closeLatest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 3/3T aims to improve battery life

OnePlus has released its latest OxygenOS Open Beta software for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. This update brings various UI improvements and bug fixes.

7

more_vertGarmin Pay comes to the Vivoactive 3
closeYou can now use the Garmin Vivoactive 3 to make mobile payments

Garmin Pay has been announced and is now available for usage with the Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch.

8

more_vertGet a free year of Amazon Prime with MetroPCS
closeMetroPCS offering a year of Amazon Prime and a free phone

Not to be outdone by its own parent company, MetroPCS is now offering new customers a free year of Amazon Prime alongside a Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime for a limited time.

9

more_vertFacebook Live college basketball
closeYou can now watch live college basketball on Facebook

Video has been a big focus for Facebook for a while now. They’re trying to compete with YouTube and other popular video platforms. One of the ways they’ve done that is with live video.

10

more_vert7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones
close7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones

The best way to protect your phone from being stolen is to know the techniques being used against you by thieves. Here are 7 of the most common tricks pickpocketers use to prey on you.