Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Cavefall

Slide down the dark cave with nothing but a pick ax at your side. Jump from the cave walls to collect glowing orbs and attack pesky bats. See how far you can go before you run into sharp icicles and other obstacles that will ruin your day.

DOWNLOAD: Cavefall Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

2. Doofus Drop

Doofus Drop is a simple game. Your job is to run the doofus off the side of a hill and see how far you can fall. Use farts to get extra help when you get caught on the hill. Collect stars to build up your character as a pro hill flopper.

DOWNLOAD: Doofus Drop Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 500,00 – 100,000

3. Find the Balance

This is a game all about balancing random objects. Place all the stuff to make a steady tower and have fun finding the balance. Think over, drag and rotate elements, cut the line with double tap and drop objects gently.

DOWNLOAD: Find the Balance Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.4/5

Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

4. Redboy and Bluegirl

Redboy and Bluegirl is a tag-team platform game. Redboy can only collect red gems and touch red things. Bluegirl can only collect blue gems and touch blue things. Use them both to solve the puzzles on each level and advance to the next room.

DOWNLOAD: Redboy and Bluegirl Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.1/5

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

5. QuickDraw

QuickDraw is a fast-paced game all about shooting targets. Use your finger to quickly shoot all the targets before the time runs out. The goal is to see how many targets you can get in the allotted time. There are obstacles that will end the goal and items to add more time.

DOWNLOAD: QuickDraw Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 5/5

Installs: 50 – 100

