Nov 19th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Cavefall

Slide down the dark cave with nothing but a pick ax at your side. Jump from the cave walls to collect glowing orbs and attack pesky bats. See how far you can go before you run into sharp icicles and other obstacles that will ruin your day.

DOWNLOAD: Cavefall

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

2. Doofus Drop

Doofus Drop is a simple game. Your job is to run the doofus off the side of a hill and see how far you can fall. Use farts to get extra help when you get caught on the hill. Collect stars to build up your character as a pro hill flopper.

DOWNLOAD: Doofus Drop

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Installs: 500,00 – 100,000

3. Find the Balance

This is a game all about balancing random objects. Place all the stuff to make a steady tower and have fun finding the balance. Think over, drag and rotate elements, cut the line with double tap and drop objects gently.

DOWNLOAD: Find the Balance

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5
  • Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

4. Redboy and Bluegirl

Redboy and Bluegirl is a tag-team platform game. Redboy can only collect red gems and touch red things. Bluegirl can only collect blue gems and touch blue things. Use them both to solve the puzzles on each level and advance to the next room.

DOWNLOAD: Redboy and Bluegirl

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.1/5
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

5. QuickDraw

QuickDraw is a fast-paced game all about shooting targets. Use your finger to quickly shoot all the targets before the time runs out. The goal is to see how many targets you can get in the allotted time. There are obstacles that will end the goal and items to add more time.

DOWNLOAD: QuickDraw

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 5/5
  • Installs: 50 – 100

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists of the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!
local_offer    Android Games   Best New Games   Download This  

stars Further Reading

Best New Apps this Week

Best Games for 2 Players

Best Android Games This Week

Best Android Apps This Week

Niantic's next AR game is based on Harry Potter

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGermany bans sale of smartwatches aimed at kids
closeGermany bans smartwatches targeted towards kids over privacy concerns

German regulators are unhappy with how little regulations there are surrounding smartwatches for kids, so they’re banning sales and recommending parents get rid of the devices.

2

more_vertNokia 2 arrives on Amazon for $99
closeThe Nokia 2 arrives on Amazon for $99, but you can’t buy it yet

After being announced back in October, the Nokia 2 is now listed on Amazon for $99. However, the device is not yet available for purchase.

3

more_vertYouTube TV comes to Samsung smart TV's
closeSome Samsung smart TV’s now have access to the YouTube TV

Samsung Smart TV’s launched in either 2016 or 2017 now have access to the YouTube TV app, but you’ll need to sign up through the mobile app or website.

4

more_vertWi-Fi Calling comes to the Sprint Galaxy Note 8
closeWi-Fi Calling comes to the Sprint Galaxy Note 8

A new update is rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on Sprint which brings Calling Plus. This is Sprint’s version of Wi-Fi Calling.

5

more_vertBest Android Games This Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertAllo adds moderation controls for group chats and more
closeGoogle Allo adds new moderation controls for group chats and Snapchat-like selfie cam

Google Allo is adding new moderation controls for group chats and a fun selfie camera to fire off quick GIFs or videos. It’s all part of the version 22 update.

7

more_vertNew OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for the OnePlus 3T
closeLatest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 3/3T aims to improve battery life

OnePlus has released its latest OxygenOS Open Beta software for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. This update brings various UI improvements and bug fixes.

8

more_vertHonor V10 Specs Leaked
closeNew leaks confirm that the Honor V10 will have a 6-inch bezel-less display

Ahead of its official announcement on Nov. 28th, leaks for the Honor V10 have leaked which confirm the existence of a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

9

more_vertGarmin Pay comes to the Vivoactive 3
closeYou can now use the Garmin Vivoactive 3 to make mobile payments

Garmin Pay has been announced and is now available for usage with the Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch.

10

more_vertGet a free year of Amazon Prime with MetroPCS
closeMetroPCS offering a year of Amazon Prime and a free phone

Not to be outdone by its own parent company, MetroPCS is now offering new customers a free year of Amazon Prime alongside a Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime for a limited time.