Nov 20th, 2017

A little over a month ago, Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, unveiled its latest device with the Honor 7X. The device features a bezel-less design, with mid-range specs, which should equate to an awesome option once available.

At the launch event, Honor confirmed that the 7X would initially launch in China, but as of today, the device will be coming to more markets. The list of markets hasn’t fully been shared, but the US is on the list of regions expected to receive the Honor 7X.

When it comes to the specs for the Honor 7X, the device comes equipped with a 5.9-inch display with a 2:1 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080. Powering the device is the Kirin 659 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Finally, the 7X features a 3,340mAh battery which should be than enough to get you through the day.

Pricing for the Honor 7X has yet to be revealed, but we are expecting to hear more information on that front on December 5th.

[9to5Google]
local_offer    Honor   Honor 7X  

stars Further Reading

Honor V10 Specs Leaked

Honor V10 will be unveiled on Nov. 28th

Deal: Get the Honor 6X smartphone for $149

Honor V10 will be announced on Dec. 5th

Honor 7X announced in China

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGermany bans sale of smartwatches aimed at kids
closeGermany bans smartwatches targeted towards kids over privacy concerns

German regulators are unhappy with how little regulations there are surrounding smartwatches for kids, so they’re banning sales and recommending parents get rid of the devices.

2

more_vertYouTube TV comes to Samsung smart TV's
closeSome Samsung smart TV’s now have access to the YouTube TV

Samsung Smart TV’s launched in either 2016 or 2017 now have access to the YouTube TV app, but you’ll need to sign up through the mobile app or website.

3

more_vertHonor V10 Specs Leaked
closeNew leaks confirm that the Honor V10 will have a 6-inch bezel-less display

Ahead of its official announcement on Nov. 28th, leaks for the Honor V10 have leaked which confirm the existence of a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

4

more_vertAllo adds moderation controls for group chats and more
closeGoogle Allo adds new moderation controls for group chats and Snapchat-like selfie cam

Google Allo is adding new moderation controls for group chats and a fun selfie camera to fire off quick GIFs or videos. It’s all part of the version 22 update.

5

more_vertNew OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for the OnePlus 3T
closeLatest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 3/3T aims to improve battery life

OnePlus has released its latest OxygenOS Open Beta software for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. This update brings various UI improvements and bug fixes.

6

more_vertWi-Fi Calling comes to the Sprint Galaxy Note 8
closeWi-Fi Calling comes to the Sprint Galaxy Note 8

A new update is rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on Sprint which brings Calling Plus. This is Sprint’s version of Wi-Fi Calling.

7

more_vertGarmin Pay comes to the Vivoactive 3
closeYou can now use the Garmin Vivoactive 3 to make mobile payments

Garmin Pay has been announced and is now available for usage with the Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch.

8

more_vertGet a free year of Amazon Prime with MetroPCS
closeMetroPCS offering a year of Amazon Prime and a free phone

Not to be outdone by its own parent company, MetroPCS is now offering new customers a free year of Amazon Prime alongside a Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime for a limited time.

9

more_vertFacebook Live college basketball
closeYou can now watch live college basketball on Facebook

Video has been a big focus for Facebook for a while now. They’re trying to compete with YouTube and other popular video platforms. One of the ways they’ve done that is with live video.

10

more_vert7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones
close7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones

The best way to protect your phone from being stolen is to know the techniques being used against you by thieves. Here are 7 of the most common tricks pickpocketers use to prey on you.