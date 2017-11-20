A little over a month ago, Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, unveiled its latest device with the Honor 7X. The device features a bezel-less design, with mid-range specs, which should equate to an awesome option once available.

At the launch event, Honor confirmed that the 7X would initially launch in China, but as of today, the device will be coming to more markets. The list of markets hasn’t fully been shared, but the US is on the list of regions expected to receive the Honor 7X.

When it comes to the specs for the Honor 7X, the device comes equipped with a 5.9-inch display with a 2:1 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080. Powering the device is the Kirin 659 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Finally, the 7X features a 3,340mAh battery which should be than enough to get you through the day.

Pricing for the Honor 7X has yet to be revealed, but we are expecting to hear more information on that front on December 5th.

