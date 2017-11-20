Nov 20th, 2017

Cricket Wireless is kicking off Black Friday with deals that start today and last through November 26th. They’re offering the ZTE Overture 3 and the LG Fortune for free for those who sign up for a plan during this promotion, but they’re also offering a handful of other devices at a nice discount to entice those who prefer pre-paid plans.

  • ZTE Blade X – $49.99
  • LG Fortune – FREE for switchers* for a limited time! $29.99 new and existing customers
  • LG X Charge – $49.99 for switchers*; $99.99 new or existing customers
  • LG Stylo 3 – $29.99 for switchers*; $129.99 new or existing customers
  • LG Harmony – $9.99 for switchers*; $59.99 new or existing customers

Cricket Wireless recently did some adjusting of their offered plans, sunsetting the 8GB and 10GB plans in favor of their new Unlimited 2 plan. It’s a bit confusing to have two different Unlimited plans, especially since the fine print of the Unlimited 2 plan limits your max speed to 3Mbps. Cricket already throttles all of its customers to 8Mbps while using their network, but the Unlimited 2 plan is an extra slap in the face.

