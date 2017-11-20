Earlier this week, Tesla and Elon Musk took to the stage to not introduce its first all-electric Semi truck and the all-new Tesla Roadster which will make its debut in 2020. However, the company didn’t stop there as it also announced (albeit with less fanfare) a new portable charger.

The Tesla Powerbank features a 3,350mAh battery, which is rather paltry when looking at other options on the market. But there are also integrated microUSB and Lightning cables to help keep your devices going. The question move here was using microUSB instead of the USB Type-C that is making its way to just about every smartphone released in 2017.

When it comes to pricing, Tesla has us scratching our head even more as this 3,350mAh portable battery is priced at $45. Obviously, this Tesla Powerbank is geared towards the true Tesla fanboys (I’m looking at you Marques), and not for the every day person. This point is driven home even more by the fact that it’s shaped like the Tesla Supercharger monument which is found at the Tesla Design Studio.

It would be rather difficult for us to recommend this portable charger for anyone other than the diehard Tesla fans, as you can get the Anker PowerCore 10000 for just $25.99 with free Prime shipping. Nonetheless, if you want to snag one of these for yourself as a keepsake, hit the button below and grab one before they sell out again.