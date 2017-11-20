Nov 20th, 2017

Earlier this week, Tesla and Elon Musk took to the stage to not introduce its first all-electric Semi truck and the all-new Tesla Roadster which will make its debut in 2020. However, the company didn’t stop there as it also announced (albeit with less fanfare) a new portable charger.

The Tesla Powerbank features a 3,350mAh battery, which is rather paltry when looking at other options on the market. But there are also integrated microUSB and Lightning cables to help keep your devices going. The question move here was using microUSB instead of the USB Type-C that is making its way to just about every smartphone released in 2017.

When it comes to pricing, Tesla has us scratching our head even more as this 3,350mAh portable battery is priced at $45. Obviously, this Tesla Powerbank is geared towards the true Tesla fanboys (I’m looking at you Marques), and not for the every day person. This point is driven home even more by the fact that it’s shaped like the Tesla Supercharger monument which is found at the Tesla Design Studio.

It would be rather difficult for us to recommend this portable charger for anyone other than the diehard Tesla fans, as you can get the Anker PowerCore 10000 for just $25.99 with free Prime shipping. Nonetheless, if you want to snag one of these for yourself as a keepsake, hit the button below and grab one before they sell out again.

Buy the Tesla Powerbank
local_offer    Tesla  

stars Further Reading

How Trump's ban affects tech world

Tesla's Knight Rider car

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGermany bans sale of smartwatches aimed at kids
closeGermany bans smartwatches targeted towards kids over privacy concerns

German regulators are unhappy with how little regulations there are surrounding smartwatches for kids, so they’re banning sales and recommending parents get rid of the devices.

2

more_vertHonor V10 Specs Leaked
closeNew leaks confirm that the Honor V10 will have a 6-inch bezel-less display

Ahead of its official announcement on Nov. 28th, leaks for the Honor V10 have leaked which confirm the existence of a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

3

more_vertNew OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for the OnePlus 3T
closeLatest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 3/3T aims to improve battery life

OnePlus has released its latest OxygenOS Open Beta software for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. This update brings various UI improvements and bug fixes.

4

more_vertAllo adds moderation controls for group chats and more
closeGoogle Allo adds new moderation controls for group chats and Snapchat-like selfie cam

Google Allo is adding new moderation controls for group chats and a fun selfie camera to fire off quick GIFs or videos. It’s all part of the version 22 update.

5

more_vertFacebook Live college basketball
closeYou can now watch live college basketball on Facebook

Video has been a big focus for Facebook for a while now. They’re trying to compete with YouTube and other popular video platforms. One of the ways they’ve done that is with live video.

6

more_vert7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones
close7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones

The best way to protect your phone from being stolen is to know the techniques being used against you by thieves. Here are 7 of the most common tricks pickpocketers use to prey on you.

7

more_vertBest New Apps this Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertYouTube TV comes to Samsung smart TV's
closeSome Samsung smart TV’s now have access to the YouTube TV

Samsung Smart TV’s launched in either 2016 or 2017 now have access to the YouTube TV app, but you’ll need to sign up through the mobile app or website.

9

more_vert7 ways you can use Google Assistant this Thanksgiving
close7 ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of Thanksgiving

Check out these great ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of your Thanksgiving holiday, from prepping for dinner and travel to having fun with the whole family.

10

more_vertGet a free year of Amazon Prime with MetroPCS
closeMetroPCS offering a year of Amazon Prime and a free phone

Not to be outdone by its own parent company, MetroPCS is now offering new customers a free year of Amazon Prime alongside a Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime for a limited time.