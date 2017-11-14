Nov 14th, 2017

While many of us are subscribed to one of the big four carriers in the US, others opt for the smaller MVNO’s like Cricket Wireless thanks to not needing the latest and greatest phones. The other big benefit here is that these smaller MVNO’s offer much cheaper prices with Cricket’s plans starting at just $30 for the 2GB entry-level plan.

However, it seems that Cricket is changing things up a bit, as the company has removed its 8GB and 12GB data plan options, leaving just the 5GB option and two separate Unlimited data plans. The move is rather surprising, but considering the fact that the Unlimited plans overlapped with the pricing of the old plans, the move makes sense.

Here’s how pricing stacks up for the different plans:

  • 2GB – $30/month
  • 5GB – $40/month
  • Cricket Unlimited 2 (capped at 3 Mbps) – $55/month
  • Unlimited – $60/month

When looking at the truly unlimited plan, $60 per month gets you unlimited talk, text, and data for just $60 per month. However, the fine print does state that speeds could be reduced after you reach 22GB in a month, a move we have seen from just about all the other carriers.

Nonetheless, Cricket is one of the best smaller MVNO’s on the market, so if you want to check out everything the carrier has to offer, hit the link here.
