A new update is rolling out to owners of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on Sprint, which brings a few new features, along with the good ole’ bug fixes and “stability improvements”. The biggest new feature coming to the Galaxy Note 8 is “Calling Plus”, which is Sprint’s version of Wi-Fi Calling.

For the unaware, Calling Plus combines Wi-Fi calling with your network data to help ensure that you won’t drop a call if you’re in a rough cellular area. This is a pretty nifty feature, and it’s great to see Calling Plus finally coming to the Galaxy Note 8.





In addition to Calling Plus, this also updates various Samsung applications including Calendar, Gallery, Reminder, and Voice Recorder. Finally, the update includes a fix for a Samsung DeX error that was plaguing some users of the Galaxy Note 8.

The build number for the update is N950USQU2BQJB, and it weighs in at 383.01MB, making this a fairly sizable update. If you happen to receive the update, hit us up in the comments below to let us know if you run into any issues.

[XDA Forums | Sprint]