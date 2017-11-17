The Razer Phone is now shipping out to those who pre-ordered the device in the UK, however, it seems there are a few hiccups. One user took to Reddit to explain that their order was being delayed until next week, while being told by Three, a UK carrier, that the delay was due to supply constraints.

The weird thing here is that other users in the same thread have reported already receiving the Razer Phone, so we don’t really know how limited this problem is. Regardless, this would not be a good look for Razer if its first proper smartphone is met with shipping delays. Although, this still won’t be nearly as rough as the series of events surrounding the Essential Phone.

As a refresher, the device is the first to come equipped with a 120Hz 5.72-inch display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC and 8GB of RAM. The Razer Phone also features 64GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD, but the big spec here comes with the battery, which measures in at a whopping 4,000mAh.

