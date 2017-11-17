Google Assistant can come in handy in a number of situations. Like when you’re cooking and you need to know how many tablespoons are in half of a cup. Or when you’re about to leave the house and you wonder if you’ll need an umbrella later. But what about something more technical, like fixing phone problems?

Apparently, at least on the Pixel 2 phones, Google Assistant can help troubleshoot problems you’re having. This was discovered when a user asked: “why is my phone not charging to 100%?” Assistant promptly said “I can help you with your phone’s battery. Is it okay if I check a few things?”

Assistant then came back with some information. It said battery health looked fine and there were no apps draining the battery. Then it asked some follow-up questions, like “when you charge your battery, does it reach 100% charged?” Assistant wasn’t able to solve the problem, but it was able to get the person in touch with Google Support.

This is an incredibly useful feature, especially for people who aren’t super tech savvy. They can talk to Google Assistant like they would talk to the Geek Squad. The feature seems to be exclusive to Pixel 2 phones right now, but we’re sure it will roll out to more soon.