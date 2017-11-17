Those of you who have been looking for a super-rugged device that is from a company that you trues, the wait is over. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is now available from Sprint and T-Mobile after being only available via AT&T for a limited time.

When it comes to specs, the Galaxy S8 Active features a rugged design with its MIL-STD 810G rating, meaning that it features a shatter-resistant display, along with a rugged frame and body. As for the specs, the Galaxy S8 Active comes equipped with a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 5GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and the same 12MP rear camera found on the standard Galaxy S8.

The real story of the S8 Active doesn’t come regarding its design, instead, the main selling point is the battery. While the Galaxy S8 includes a 3,000mAh battery, the S8 Active features a 4,000mAh battery. That combined with a traditional flat display and not a curved display, the S8 Active really could do gang-busters once it becomes available for more people.

Pricing for the Galaxy S8 Active does vary a bit, with Sprint offering the device for just $17.71 per month through a two-year Sprint Flex plan. This is to celebrate Black Friday, and the price will likely jump to around $34 per month after the promotion is over. If you want to buy the phone outright, you’ll have to pay around $850.

As for T-Mobile, the carrier is offering the S8 Active online for either $30 per month for 24 months after $100 down payment or outright for $820. We aren’t exactly sure why Sprint isn’t offering the ability to purchase this device outright, but at least it’s now available from more than just one carrier.

If you decide to pick one up for yourself, let us know in the comments below!