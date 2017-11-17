After unveiling the OnePlus 5T at an event in New York yesterday, the folks at OnePlus didn’t take a break and have released a new Open Beta for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T . These latest updates bring some new improvements while hoping to keep the phones trucking along with you.

The first, and probably biggest, improvement comes via the Do Not Disturb UI in the settings menu. This new UI is intended to make interactions with the DND menu “easier to understand” while ensuring that your phone won’t go off when it’s not supposed to.

As is the case with these Open Beta releases, OnePlus has taken to the Forums to share the full changelog for the software. All of the changes can be found below:

New UI for Do Not Disturb We’ve made the Do not Disturb setting easier to understand

Optimized standby battery usage

Smart Text Selection improvements This option should now work as intended

General performance improvements

Updated OnePlus and GMS applications We’ve updated OnePlus Gallery, and fixed some bugs in Weather, Recorder, and File Manager

Updated Google security patch (October 2017)

Other bug fixes and optimizations Updates to language localization, fixes for extended screenshot in some applications, Bluetooth performance enhancements, camera gesture fixes, and memory optimizations



Since this is still beta software, there are some issues with the Open Beta, as there are a couple of bugs with the UI. Occasionally, blank spaces will appear in “certain areas of the UI”, but since the problems have already been recognized, you can rest easy knowing that a fix is likely coming soon.

If you want to download the Open Beta for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, you can hit the link here to head over to the OnePlus Forums. As is the case with all of these Open Beta releases, OnePlus hopes that you will give the company some feedback, and you can also find that link here.