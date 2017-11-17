Nov 17th, 2017

After unveiling the OnePlus 5T at an event in New York yesterday, the folks at OnePlus didn’t take a break and have released a new Open Beta for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. These latest updates bring some new improvements while hoping to keep the phones trucking along with you.

The first, and probably biggest, improvement comes via the Do Not Disturb UI in the settings menu. This new UI is intended to make interactions with the DND menu “easier to understand” while ensuring that your phone won’t go off when it’s not supposed to.

As is the case with these Open Beta releases, OnePlus has taken to the Forums to share the full changelog for the software. All of the changes can be found below:

  • New UI for Do Not Disturb
    • We’ve made the Do not Disturb setting easier to understand
  • Optimized standby battery usage
  • Smart Text Selection improvements
    • This option should now work as intended
  • General performance improvements
  • Updated OnePlus and GMS applications
    • We’ve updated OnePlus Gallery, and fixed some bugs in Weather, Recorder, and File Manager
  • Updated Google security patch (October 2017)
  • Other bug fixes and optimizations
    • Updates to language localization, fixes for extended screenshot in some applications, Bluetooth performance enhancements, camera gesture fixes, and memory optimizations

Since this is still beta software, there are some issues with the Open Beta, as there are a couple of bugs with the UI. Occasionally, blank spaces will appear in “certain areas of the UI”, but since the problems have already been recognized, you can rest easy knowing that a fix is likely coming soon.

If you want to download the Open Beta for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, you can hit the link here to head over to the OnePlus Forums. As is the case with all of these Open Beta releases, OnePlus hopes that you will give the company some feedback, and you can also find that link here.
local_offer    OnePlus   OnePlus 3   OnePlus 3T   OxygenOS  

stars Further Reading

Everything you need to know: OnePlus 5T

Download OnePlus 5T Wallpapers in 4K

Jelly scrolling is gone from the OnePlus 5T

Oreo won't come to the OnePlus 5T until 2018

Poll: OnePlus 5T worth $499?

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertBest Android Apps This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertSmart vibrator recorded sex sessions without consent
closeLovense’s smart vibrator secretly recorded audio from sex sessions without user knowledge

You have enough to worry about when it comes to privacy. Imagine finding out your vibrator was secretly recording your sex sessions? That’s exactly what happened to one user.

3

more_vertDeal: Get the Honor 6X smartphone for $149
closeLooking for a good budget phone? Snap up the Honor 6X for $149.99 [DEAL]

If you’re in the market for a new phone and only have a couple hundred bucks to spend, be sure to check out this deal on the Honor 6X. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the phone that debuted earlier this year.

4

more_vertBest Android Games This Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertGoogle Assistant comes to ecobee thermostats
closeGoogle Assistant support comes to ecobee Smart Thermostats

ecobee has announced that its lineup of smart thermostats now include the ability to interact with Google Assistant.

6

more_vertRosso Xperia XZ Premium now available in the US
closeStunning Rosso Xperia XZ Premium now available in the US

The stunning Rosso—otherwise known as red—color variant of Sony’s flagship Xperia XZ Premium, which launched in Japan back in October, is now available in the United States.

7

more_vertPixel 2 XL suffers from touch screen responsive issues
closePixel 2 XL suffers from touch screen responsive issues; Google plans to release an update to fix

Owners of the Pixel 2 XL have been reporting issues with the responsiveness of the display when touching the edges. Google has responded claiming these will be fixed in a future OTA.

8

more_vertEssential Phone touch screen issues are a deal breaker
closeThe #1 reason why I couldn’t make the Essential Phone my daily driver [VIDEO]

Upon the recommendation of others, I recently bit the bullet and decided to pick up an Essential Phone. What I found was a deal breaker not mentioned in any spec sheet.

9

more_vertDeal: Get this 360° Bluetooth Speaker for only $30
closeGet a 25W dual-driver 360° Bluetooth speaker for only $30 [DEAL]

Been looking for a good 360° Bluetooth speaker? Check out this deal on aTronSmart Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree audio and deep, resonating bass.

10

more_vertPlex for Android TV now has Google Assistant integration
closePlex on Android TV finally gets integration with Google Assistant

Plex for Android TV now has integration with Google Assistant, but only a handful of devices currently support Assistant on Android TV.