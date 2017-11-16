Vivo has announced the Vivo V7 today, a phone with slim bezels and a whopping 24MP camera. The display follows the 2017 trend of having 18:9 aspect ratio, but the resolution is only 1440×720. It’s IPS LCD and 5.7-inches diagonally.

The star of the show is the 24MP camera, which is actually on the front of the device. The rear camera is only 16MP. This is a phone made with selfies in mind. The processor is a Snapdragon 450, it has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Vivi V7 doesn’t have high-end specs, but it has some high-end features such as the bezel-less display and massive front camera. You’ll be able to get all of this for around $300. It will hit global markets soon in black and gold color options.