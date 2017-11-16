Amazon Alexa is now available in Canada, alongside the compete Alexa speaker lineup. What’s more, Prime subscribers can now enjoy Prime Music, with access to over 1 million tracks at no additional cost.

It has taken some time for Amazon’s impressive virtual assistant to reach Canada, but the wait is finally over. Alexa is now available, complete with a new English voice with a Canadian accent, local knowledge, and local skills from Canadian developers. Over 10,000 skills will be available in Canada this year.

“Tens of millions of customers are already using Alexa, and today we’re excited to bring her to Canada with an experience designed from the ground up for our Canadian customers,” said Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa.

“The combination of Alexa and Echo provides customers with hands-free access to music, weather, news, information, and more—just ask.”

Air Canada, TD Bank, TELUS, CBC, The Weather Network, Bank of Montreal, Aviva, and Yellow Pages are just a few of the companies that will be providing skill support to Alexa users in Canada. However, it will be a while before Canada catches up with the U.S., where there are 100,000 skills available.

Those who want to get their hands on Alexa can do so by purchasing one of Amazon’s smart speakers. Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot are all on sale now in Canada, where Amazon is also launching Prime Music for the first time.