Nov 16th, 2017

One of the finest third-party launchers on Android just got a big update that makes it even greater. Action Launcher version 31 brings support for adaptive folders, the Essential Phone, a fancy new font, and more.

There are lots of great launchers in the Google Play Store, but not all of them are polished and well-considered. That cannot be said about Action Launcher, which combines a plethora of customization options with cleanliness and simplicity.

It’s easy to use and incredibly powerful, and version 31 is here to enhance the experience even further. Its biggest improvement is adaptive folders, which change shape to better suit the adaptive icon theme you’re currently using. It makes your home screen look neater and more uniformed.

Action Launcher version 31 also brings full support for the Essential Phone, support for Oreo’s pinned widgets and shortcuts, and Google’s own Product Sans font for an even deeper pure Android feel. Creator Chris Lacy also promises a whole bunch of bug fixes, improved performance, and more.

You can download Action Launcher version 31 from the Play Store now by tapping the button below. As always, it’s free to get started.

Action Launcher for Android
local_offer    Action Launcher  

stars Further Reading

Best Android Launchers

Action Launcher adds 3D Touch-like shortcuts from Android 7.1

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 Tips and tricks for Google Keep
close7 Tips to Master Note-taking with Google Keep

Google Keep started out as a basic note-taking application, but it has turned into a powerhouse. Here are a few tips and tricks to get you started.

2

more_vertPre-orders for the Pixel Buds are now shipping
closeGoogle is shipping Pixel Buds pre-orders starting today

Google has started sending shipping notifications to those who pre-ordered the Pixel Buds headphones.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T specs leak from a reviewer's guide
closeSomeone got their hands on the OnePlus 5T early, here’s the specs

An early preview of the OnePlus 5T has leaked online a bit early, giving us an official look at the OnePlus 5T’s specs and some differences between it and the OnePlus 5. Device is expected to be revealed later this month.

4

more_vertBest Android Apps This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertSmart vibrator recorded sex sessions without consent
closeLovense’s smart vibrator secretly recorded audio from sex sessions without user knowledge

You have enough to worry about when it comes to privacy. Imagine finding out your vibrator was secretly recording your sex sessions? That’s exactly what happened to one user.

6

more_vertSome Pixel 2 owners can't use Google Assistant with Bluetooth
closePixel 2 bug is preventing Google Assistant from hearing Bluetooth headphones

It seems some Pixel 2 owners are having trouble using Google Assistant with a Bluetooth headset connected. The Google Product Forums are littered with reports of people not being able to use the microphone on their headset.

7

more_vertDeal: Get the Honor 6X smartphone for $149
closeLooking for a good budget phone? Snap up the Honor 6X for $149.99 [DEAL]

If you’re in the market for a new phone and only have a couple hundred bucks to spend, be sure to check out this deal on the Honor 6X. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the phone that debuted earlier this year.

8

more_vertChrome OS gets split screen
closeSplit-screen is finally available for Chrome OS in tablet mode

Chrome OS devices have a feature called “tablet mode” for devices with touchscreens. Something that people like to do with large-screen tablets is use multiple apps side-by-side.

9

more_vertBest Android Games This Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertGoogle Assistant comes to ecobee thermostats
closeGoogle Assistant support comes to ecobee Smart Thermostats

ecobee has announced that its lineup of smart thermostats now include the ability to interact with Google Assistant.