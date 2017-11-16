One of the finest third-party launchers on Android just got a big update that makes it even greater. Action Launcher version 31 brings support for adaptive folders, the Essential Phone, a fancy new font, and more.

There are lots of great launchers in the Google Play Store, but not all of them are polished and well-considered. That cannot be said about Action Launcher, which combines a plethora of customization options with cleanliness and simplicity.

It’s easy to use and incredibly powerful, and version 31 is here to enhance the experience even further. Its biggest improvement is adaptive folders, which change shape to better suit the adaptive icon theme you’re currently using. It makes your home screen look neater and more uniformed.

Action Launcher version 31 also brings full support for the Essential Phone, support for Oreo’s pinned widgets and shortcuts, and Google’s own Product Sans font for an even deeper pure Android feel. Creator Chris Lacy also promises a whole bunch of bug fixes, improved performance, and more.

You can download Action Launcher version 31 from the Play Store now by tapping the button below. As always, it’s free to get started.