Nov 15th, 2017

From day one, Essential has promised speedy updates for their phone. So far, they have been keeping that promise. Essential has released a beta version of Android 8.0 Oreo through its developer portal. It’s available for anyone that wants to try it on their Essential phone.

In September, Essential said they would release the Oreo update in the “next couple of months.” They are right on track with the Samsung Galaxy S8, which also received a beta release this month. Essential owners can expect many of the Oreo features you’d find on stock Android devices: notification dots, new Settings UI, battery optimization, and more.

Anyone can sign up for the beta builds on this page. You’ll have to sideload the update on your phone, which requires ADB and some technical know-how. Check it out if you can.
local_offer    Android 8.0 Oreo   Essential PH-1   Essential Phone  

stars Further Reading

Essential Phone touch screen issues are a deal breaker

Android Oreo coming to the Nokia 8

The second Android Oreo beta update arrives

Essential 360 Cam can livestream to Facebook now

Samsung revamps its keyboard for Oreo

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 Tips and tricks for Google Keep
close7 Tips to Master Note-taking with Google Keep

Google Keep started out as a basic note-taking application, but it has turned into a powerhouse. Here are a few tips and tricks to get you started.

2

more_vertPre-orders for the Pixel Buds are now shipping
closeGoogle is shipping Pixel Buds pre-orders starting today

Google has started sending shipping notifications to those who pre-ordered the Pixel Buds headphones.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T specs leak from a reviewer's guide
closeSomeone got their hands on the OnePlus 5T early, here’s the specs

An early preview of the OnePlus 5T has leaked online a bit early, giving us an official look at the OnePlus 5T’s specs and some differences between it and the OnePlus 5. Device is expected to be revealed later this month.

4

more_vertBest Android Apps This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertSmart vibrator recorded sex sessions without consent
closeLovense’s smart vibrator secretly recorded audio from sex sessions without user knowledge

You have enough to worry about when it comes to privacy. Imagine finding out your vibrator was secretly recording your sex sessions? That’s exactly what happened to one user.

6

more_vertSome Pixel 2 owners can't use Google Assistant with Bluetooth
closePixel 2 bug is preventing Google Assistant from hearing Bluetooth headphones

It seems some Pixel 2 owners are having trouble using Google Assistant with a Bluetooth headset connected. The Google Product Forums are littered with reports of people not being able to use the microphone on their headset.

7

more_vertDeal: Get the Honor 6X smartphone for $149
closeLooking for a good budget phone? Snap up the Honor 6X for $149.99 [DEAL]

If you’re in the market for a new phone and only have a couple hundred bucks to spend, be sure to check out this deal on the Honor 6X. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the phone that debuted earlier this year.

8

more_vertChrome OS gets split screen
closeSplit-screen is finally available for Chrome OS in tablet mode

Chrome OS devices have a feature called “tablet mode” for devices with touchscreens. Something that people like to do with large-screen tablets is use multiple apps side-by-side.

9

more_vertBest Android Games This Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertThe Best Ok Google Commands
close100+ Best Ok Google Commands (Updated List)

We show you how to use Ok Google, share the best Ok Google Commands, and include a comprehensive list of Ok Google Commands (that we’ll update regularly).