From day one, Essential has promised speedy updates for their phone. So far, they have been keeping that promise. Essential has released a beta version of Android 8.0 Oreo through its developer portal. It’s available for anyone that wants to try it on their Essential phone.

In September, Essential said they would release the Oreo update in the “next couple of months.” They are right on track with the Samsung Galaxy S8 , which also received a beta release this month. Essential owners can expect many of the Oreo features you’d find on stock Android devices: notification dots, new Settings UI, battery optimization, and more.

Anyone can sign up for the beta builds on this page. You’ll have to sideload the update on your phone, which requires ADB and some technical know-how. Check it out if you can.