Nov 14th, 2017

Bluetooth speakers are great for broadcasting your phone’s audio while you’re in the shower or during a party, but most don’t have 360° speakers. If you’re looking for a good 360° Bluetooth speaker, you can snag a deal on the TronSmart T6 25 Watt Dual-Driver Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon.

This Bluetooth speaker features 360° surround sound and features a massive 5,200mAh battery for keeping the party going. You’ll get 15 hours of music playback before you need to charge it again. It’s also pretty light if you’re the outdoorsy type looking for a good speaker to take with you. It weighs only 1.3 pounds and features Bluetooth 4.1 for fast pairing to all of your Bluetooth-enabled devices. It also features an AUX port, if that’s your thang.

It’s normally available on Amazon for $41.99, but with the coupon code J5NXLHGU you can knock $12 off the price, bringing it down to just $30.

GET BLUETOOTH SPEAKER DEAL
