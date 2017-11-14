Google Assistant has finally come to Android TVs and with that, Plex has announced support for Google Assistant integration in its latest update. Plex version 6.9.0 has been made available on the Play Store and features quite a few changes and updates. Right now only the NVIDIA Shield and a select handful of Sony’s TVs support the feature, though.

WHATS NEW:

Display hardware transcoding status in video player info overlay.

Local playback: text based ASS/SSA subtitle support.

Local playback: support for background scanning and thumbnail generation.

Support quality selection during Live TV playback.

[Mobile] Improve photo timeline view interaction.

[Mobile] News: add personalization screen.

[Mobile] Add links to Privacy and Privacy Terms of Service in Advanced Settings screen.

[TV] Support Google Assistant integration.

FIXES: