Nov 14th, 2017

While Black Friday is around the corner, that isn’t stopping some retailers from offering some great deals on various products. The latest of these comes from Amazon and offers more than 60% off the Anker SoundBuds Curve Bluetooth headphones.

These headphones offer a plethora of features, including battery life up to 12.5 hours, while a 10-minute charge will give you up to an hour of extra usage. Additionally, there is a waterproof nano-coating which will help keep the music rolling while you’re sweating it out at the gym or running in the rain.

Finally, the SoundBuds Curve offer AptX HD stereo music, which will help your music pack a punch that other headphones can’t provide. The packaging includes various “EarTips” to help keep the SoundBuds secure in your ears while you’re working out and moving around.

If you want to snag this deal, hit the button below, and if you want to check out Joe's review of other Anker SoundBuds Bluetooth offerings, check out the video above and the full review here.

